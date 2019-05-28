Number of Starbucks' premium outlets in S. Korea exceeds U.S.

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Starbucks Korea said Tuesday that the number of its upscale Reserve outlets has exceeded that of the United States, reflecting Koreans' growing appetite for premium coffee, Yonhap reports.

The U.S. coffee giant will open its 50th Starbucks Reserve store in central Seoul on Wednesday, Starbucks Korea said in a statement. The coffee chain runs 37 premium stores in the U.S.

"We are planning to expand the Reserve stores in Korea to absorb increasing demand for premium coffee," a company spokesman said.

Starbucks has advanced to 78 countries, but Starbucks Reserve outlets are available in only 28 nations. China has the highest number of Starbucks Reserve stores with 97 and Japan has six, it said.

Starbucks entered South Korea in 1999 and will operate 1,290 stores, including the 50 premium outlets, as of Wednesday.

Starbucks Korea earned 1.5 trillion won (US$1.26 billion) in 2018, up 20 percent from 1.28 trillion won a year earlier.