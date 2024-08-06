Number of suicides in South Korea jumps over 10% in January-May

The number of South Koreans taking their own lives jumped 10.1 percent on-year in the January-May period, government data showed Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

A total of 6,375 people committed suicide in the first five months of this year, compared with an estimated 13,770 for all of 2023, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The ministry assessed that the jump in the number of suicides this year may be attributable to social isolation, economic hardship and depression in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, a so-called copycat suicide effect may be a factor after a famous person committed suicide in December last year.

South Korea's suicide rate was the highest among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members, reporting 24.1 cases for every 100,000 people as of 2020, over twice the average of 10.7.

On Tuesday, the ministry held a regular meeting with relevant ministries and civic groups to discuss measures to prevent people from taking their own lives.