    15:13, 02 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of those vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine growing in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A total of 14,568 people got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVDI-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The health office of Almaty city revealed that to date 14,568 people, including 880 pregnant women, 3,036 nursing mothers and 10,652 teenagers, have been inoculated with the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine.

    In total, 894 people has been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, while the second component has been administered to 677 people in the past 24 hours.

    Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign on 1 February 2021 1,038,449 and 971,369 people got vaccinated with the first and the second components of anti-COVID vaccines, respectively. Of these, 122,304 people are aged 60 and older.

    Presently, there are 132 vaccination centers in the city.

    As for fresh COVID-19 cases, 60 have been reported in Almaty city in the past day, including two symptomless COVID-19 cases. 362 people, including 23 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city.


