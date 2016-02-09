Number of tourists for EXPO-2017 to top 5 mln - A. Dzhaksybekov (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov predicts a greater number of tourists coming to Astana for the EXPO-2017 than it was earlier expected, he told it at the enlarged sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana today.

"The EXPO is a difficult test for our people. We have never had anything like this before. This event will last 90 days and 5 million people are expected to come to Astana for the EXPO. We had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov this morning, and considered the analyses and forecasts that show that the number of tourists would be greater than expected. We think it is going to be about 50 thousand people being in Astana additional every day of three months of the exhibiton," A. Dzhaksybekov noted.

According to him, the city administration has a task to render service at a high level to all the people living and coming to Astana. "We have to receive, accommodate, feed the guests, render them high-quality services. Therefore, we have to work, we have to prepare," he stressed.

















