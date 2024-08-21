Number of travelers from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan almost doubled

The number of Kazakhstani tourists arrived in Azerbaijan increased by 1.8 times in the first half of 2024, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Telegram Channel of the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The number of visitors from Kazakhstan made up 3.2% of the total international arrivals recorded in January-July in Azerbaijan.

Russia tops the list for the most tourists arriving in Azerbaijan with 29.8%. The number of Russian tourists grew by 16.9%. It is followed by Turkiye with 16.5%. Travelers from India round out the top 3. Its tourist flow grew by 2.5 times for the first six months of 2024. Then comes Iran with a percentage share of 8.3% in the total arrivals.

Tourists from Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the UAE, and other countries also visited Azerbaijan.

In the first half of the year arrivals in Azerbaijan rose by 31.4%.