TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:13, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Number of typhoon deaths rises to 41 in Philippines

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The number of people killed by a typhoon that wreaked havoc in the Philippines over the past few days has risen to 41, officials said on Sunday.

    According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), 12 people remain missing and 28 were injured in the wake of Typhoon Phanfone that made landfall on Tuesday and caused severe floods and damaged several homes in the central areas of the archipelago.

    Source: EFE


