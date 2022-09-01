Number of unemployed in Italy back under 2 million, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed people in Italy fell by 32,000 in July with respect to June, taking it below the two million mark to 1.978 million, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday.

It is the first time the figure has been below two million since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-April 2020, when many people stopped looking for work because of the lockdown.

Aside from that, the last time the figure was under two million was in April 2011.

ISTAT said the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in July, down 0.1 of a point on June and by 1.3 points on the same month last year, ANSA reports.









Photo: ansa.it











