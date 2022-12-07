EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:43, 07 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people

    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of November 1, 2022 amounted to 101.8 thousand people,Kabar reports.

    According to data of the National Statistical Committee, the figure is 1.6% less than the same date last year, of which 76 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 3.9% less.

    The difference between the registered unemployed is made up of persons who twice refused the offered job, as well as those who did not appear within 10 calendar days from the date of their registration with the authorized state bodies.

    Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.8% were women. The registered unemployment rate in the total labor force was 2.8%.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!