TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:50, 13 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of unemployed in Russia due to coronavirus may grow to 8 mln

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that the number of unemployed in Russia due to coronavirus could temporarily increase from 2.5 mln to 8 mln people.

    «According to the forecast for this crisis, which has now started in Russia, the number of unemployed for a certain period will increase from 2.5 to about 8 million, possibly by the end of the year,» he said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on Monday, TASS reports.


    Russia World News Coronavirus
