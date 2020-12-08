Number of volunteers exceeded 100,000 within a year, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of volunteers exceeded 100,000 within a year,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Year of Volunteer closing ceremony.

The Head of State noted that more than 100,000 people participated in volunteering activities. The President expressed confidence that volunteering will set the example for all people. He stressed that the nationwide initiative Birgemiz united many people who helped those in need amid the pandemic tough times. Besides, initiatives under the Qamqor, Saulyq, Sabaqtastyq projects helped hundreds of Kazakhstanis.