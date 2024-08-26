Number of women entrepreneurs growing in Kyrgyzstan, Minister

The number of women heading large, medium and small businesses has increased in Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Zhyldyz Polotova said at the World Women's Forum in Mongolia, Kabar reports.

Speaking on the topic "Women leaders activating environmental activities", Polotova emphasized that over the past 30 years, Kyrgyzstan has seen significant changes in the field of gender equality, the ministry said.

"There is a noticeable increase in the number of women in business, politics, and in leadership positions. Over the past few years, the number of small businesses headed by women has increased by 21%, and medium-sized ones - by 16%. Even in large enterprises, women have begun to occupy leadership positions, which indicates a 22% increase. In his address, President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the important role of women in society, noting that we need modernization and strengthening of the role of women in society, we need projects to support women. This message is reflected in the National Action Plan for Achieving Gender Equality until 2030. The country is also implementing programs to support and develop women's entrepreneurship and promote women's leadership," she said.

The Kyrgyz minister gave examples of successful women leaders in the field of ecology, as well as promoting women's leadership within the framework of the Social Contract project, 96% of whose participants are women, mainly from rural areas.

"Within the framework of the social contract, over 18 thousand jobs have been created over the past two years. Women participants are actively involved in the agricultural sector, processing industry, trade and provision of services. Among the recipients of social assistance under this project, 11% are people with disabilities," Polotova emphasized.