Number of Yiwu-Madrid trains passing through Kazakhstan increased by 80%

YIWU. KAZINFORM The number of trains running through Kazakhstan by the longest freight-carrying railway between China and Europe (Yiwu-Madrid, Yixinou) in 2018 grew by 80%, Kazinform correspondent in China Sadyk Akizhanov reports.

"More than 90% of Yixinou's trains, which is the longest freight-carrying railway between China and Europe, run through Kazakhstan, via Alashankou and Horgos gates. About 10% of Yixinou trains pass through Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and reach Russia. From January to the end of September, 2018 the round trips of ‘Yiwu-Madrid' trains via Kazakhstan went up to 210 with 18888 TEUs. Last year the round trips have amounted to 168, so growth is about 80%", said vice president of YXE International Container Train Fang Xudong in an interview with Kazinform.

China-Europe freight train (Yiwu-Madrid) was first put into operation in November, 2014. Nowadays, there are nine China-Europe cargo train lines opened, including Yiwu to Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, Latvia, Russia, Belarus, and the United Kingdom lines, and the Czech Republic to Yiwu line. Among them, the China-Europe freight train (Yiwu-Madrid) has almost realized a regular operation with once to twice a week, passing the Republic of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, France and Spain. And in this line, the train needs to change the track three times at the borders of China and Kazakhstan, Belarus and Poland as well as Spain. This line covers a distance of more than 13,000 km from Yiwu to Madrid, taking from 17 to 18 days.



It should be mentioned that the 24th China Yiwu International Commodities (Standards) Fair ("Yiwu Fair"), was held in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province on October 21-25, 2018. It is the largest and most influential daily necessities exhibition in China. This year's Yiwu Fair provided 4,136 international standard booths, attracting 2,150 exhibitors from foreign countries including US, Russia, Germany, and Portugal, as well as from China's 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. The Fair provided a total exhibition area of 100,000m 2 in 10 halls, covering 14 industry sectors. Special area included "Made in Zhejiang", standard themed exhibition, fashion, Pujiang crystal, pet supplies, lockset, international brand alliance, luggage, fashion accessories, mart lifestyle, Yicaibao exhibitors joint exhibition, innovative design, Women's Federation handicraft, Mountainous-Coastal Collaboration, e-commerce and trade services, and cross-border e-commerce. More than 60,000 transactions and cooperation intentions were reached, with a total turnover of RMB 18.428 billion, up 3.1% year-on-year.



During the five-day event, Yiwu Fair attracted 204,695 visitors and buyers, up 13.09% year-on-year. Among them, 58,462 were professional buyers, up 2.8% year-on-year. The number of overseas buyers reached 8,066, coming from 179 countries and regions, among which the top ten were: India, Pakistan, South Korea, Yemen, Taiwan, Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Malaysia. 56 out of the 65 "Belt and Road" countries and regions exhibited at the Yiwu Fair.