Number of young entrepreneurs rose by 1.2% over a year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost half of all operating companies in Kazakhstan led by young people works in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. The share of women-led companies accounts for less than 25%, Kazinform learnt from Finprom.kz.

The number of entities 100% led by young people aged under 29 years old grew by 1.2% over a year to stand at 41,300. Thereat, the share of all registered entities slightly reduced from 8.8% to 8.5%. The number of active entities 100% owned by young people aged under 29 years old increased by 1% up to 34,100 at the close of March 2022. Their share of all ongoing entities reduced from 10% to 9.5%. The number of active entities owned by female entrepreneurs aged under 29 years old rose by 1.3% up to 8,500, the share of men-led companies by 0, 9% to 25,700. Most operating companies are engaged in sales and car repair sectors.

Notably, 10.7% of companies run by young people work in rural areas, while the number of companies working in the cities increased by 0.2% to 30,500. The highest proportion of women-owned companies across the country was recorded in Almaty region and Almaty up to 27.6% and 26.9% correspondingly. The least is reported in North Kazakhstan.