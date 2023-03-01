EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 01 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Number of young people in work down 7.6% in 10 years in Italy

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people aged 15 to 34 in employment in Italy decreased by 7,6% between 2012 and 2022, the Censis research agency said Wednesday in a report compiled with business consulting agency Eudaimon, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    It said the number of people aged 35 to 49 in work had dropped even more, by 14.8%.

    The number of workers aged 50 to 64, on the other hand, rose by 40.8% in the same period, while the working over-65s increased by 68.9%.

    Italy has an aging population and the report said the nation's work force is aging too.

    It said the total number of workers in Italy would decrease by 1.6% by 2040.


    Tags:
    Employment World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!