Nur Alem Sphere in Astana lit up in colors of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan flags

The Nur Alem Sphere in the territory of Astana’s EXPO town was lit up in the colors of the flags of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This is dedicated to the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be in Astana on a state visit from August 7 to 8 at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State welcomed Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Astana Airport today.

The two countries’ presidents are expected to hold bilateral negotiations at the highest level and sign a number of important documents. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the regular Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the first meeting of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.