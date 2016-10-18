Nur Otan attended CPC Forum in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chongqing Municipality of the People's Republic of China held an annual forum on "The CPC in Dialogue with the World 2016" organized by the CPC.

More than 300 delegates from 50 countries of the world - heads of government, speakers and deputies of the parliament, leaders of the leading political parties as well as the representatives of international organizations participated in the forum.



A delegation of Kazakhstan's Nur Otan People's Democratic Party was headed by Secretary of the Party Farkhad Kuanganov.



The theme of this year's forum is "Innovation in Global Economic Governance: Initiatives and Actions of Political Parties" became a logical continuation of the Hangzhou G20 summit. The delegates of 72 political parties participating in the forum discussed the most urgent issues of global development from the viewpoint of involvement of political organizations.



The plenary sessions of the forum focused on cooperation among the developed countries in the process of global economic management; mutually beneficial (Win-Win) cooperation and One Belt, One Road Initiative; the role of China in global management; Chinese initiatives on global governance; the experience of Chinese Communist Party.



The forum included also thematic workshops on cooperation of the political parties of the African continent and China, the dialogue of the political parties of the Mekong River basin countries, as well as a roundtable meeting on "Global Economic Development as exemplified by PRC Economy" (as proposed by China on the sidelines of the G20 Summit regarding the global economy reform).



Nur Otan delegation attended also "Dialogue of Political Parties" plenary session organized in open-discussion format. In his speech, Secretary of the Kazakh Party told about the vision of the Party Leader, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the international agenda and positioning of Kazakhstan in international initiatives.



On the sidelines of the forum, Farkhad Kuanganov met with chief of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Mr. Song Tao.



The Forum ended with adoption of the Chongqing Initiative backed by all the delegates - the representatives of political parties.