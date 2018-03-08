EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:24, 08 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan branch to greet Almaty women on their day

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty branch of Nur Otan is organizing colorful flashmobs to mark the International Women's Day and greet the women of Kazakhstan's largest city on their day.

    The organizers plan to hold flashmobs in several spots across the city.

    "We plan on going around the city, greet our lovely ladies on the International Women's Day. We'll be giving awy almost 1,000 flowers and balloons," said Meruert Mukanova, the first deputy chairman of the Medeu regional branch of the party.



     

    Tags:
    Almaty Holidays
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!