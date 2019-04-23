EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:56, 23 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Congress approves candidacy of Tokayev as presidential candidate

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Participants of the XIX Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party have unanimously supported the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the candidate for the Presidential Election.

    As earlier reported, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev offered to nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate for the 2019 Presidential Election for Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

