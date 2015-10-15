Nur Otan First Vice Chairman congratulated A.Aimbetov on Khalyk Kakharmany title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Askar Myrzakhmetov congratulated Aidyn Aimbetov on gaining the title of Khalyk Kakharmany.

Recall that Head of State nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the third cosmonaut of Kazakhstan Aimbetov the Order of Altyn Zhuldyz and the Order of Otan as well as the titles of Khalyk Kakharmany and Pilot-Cosmonaut of Kazakhstan. Myrzakhmetov sent a letter of congratulation to Aimbetov, the Party's press service reports. "We sincerely congratulate you on being awarded the honorable title of Khalyk Kakharmany as well as the rank of Pilot-Cosmonaut of Kazakhstan , on your bravery and outstanding contribution to space exploration! You have demonstrated the power of our country to the world again. You have contributed to the development of space industry in Kazakhstan. Your flight to space will, undoubtedly, serve as an example of genuine patriotism and purposefulness for the younger generation. I wish you big victories, people's love and recognition both in Kazakshstan and abroad. I wish you long life, strong health and well-being!" the letter reads.