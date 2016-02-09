EN
    11:53, 09 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan nominated 37 candidates for deputies of Almaty maslikhat

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has hosted XVIII conference of the city branch of Nur Otan party.

    The conference, which was attended by 117 delegates, has discussed realization of the party's election program called "Kazakhstan - 2021. Unity. Stability. Creativeness." In addition the sitting approved the candidates for deputies of maslikhat of Almaty city.
    According to Bauyrzhan Baibek, chairman of Almaty branch of the party and mayor of the city, noted that the election program of the party corresponds to the 5 institutional reforms and national plan "100 specific steps" initiated by Nursulatn Nazarbayev.
    The XVIII conference of Nur Otan party has approved 37 candidates for deputies of maslikhat of Almaty city.

