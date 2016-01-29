EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 29 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party adopted new election program (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party adopted the election program of the Party "Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creation" at the 17th Congress of the Party in Astana today.

    It was developed with the consideration of the main directions of the National Plan "100 specific steps" within the five institutional reforms.

    As it was noted, the way to the goals outlined in the program can be covered thanks to joint efforts of all Kazakhstanis only.
    null null null null null null null null null null
    null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!