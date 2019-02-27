Nur Otan Party adopts new program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party has adopted today its 2030 Program "Society. Well-Being: 10 Goals of the Upcoming Decade", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The party's program aims at the implementation of the new social doctrine of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. 10 top-priority goals for the party's activities are set in the program.

The first goal, "The well-being of each Kazakhstani family," is focused on three development vectors - directly supporting Kazakhstani families, improving the efficiency of social support for people with disabilities, and enhancing support for retirees.



"Future education available to everyone" is the second top-priority goal in the program. The focus areas of work here will be the training of a new innovative generation of Kazakhstanis, the involvement of the best specialists in the education system, and the development of educational infrastructure.



The third goal is targeted at building "a strong nation of healthy people". This goal has several subitems: attracting the best specialists to the domestic medicine, developing the healthcare infrastructure, building a healthy nation.



The fourth goal is "Inclusive Economy". Via this area, it is planned to improve Kazakhstanis' incomes, achieve macroeconomic stability and low inflation rate, as well as technological modernization, digitalization of the domestic economy, and a sustainable financial sector.



The fifth goal is "Developed business as a basis for the well-being of the society". This item pursues the following objectives: reducing the direct government presence in the economy, improving the principles of government support for business, increasing the crediting availability for business.

The sixth goal is "Comfortable living conditions for citizens." It planned to achieve this through high-quality housing for Kazakhstanis, increasing road construction, developing urban and rural infrastructure, and ensuring a clean environmental situation.



The seventh goal is "Efficient government in the interests of citizens". It implies the modernization of the machinery of government, ensuring the security of citizens, reducing corruption, evolutionary development, and strengthening the political system.



The eighth goal is the "Harmonious society of responsible citizens". This includes promoting the modernization values in society specified by the Leader of the Nation, building harmonious social relations in Kazakhstan, and the Party's active interaction with the civilian sector as one of its main partners.

The ninth goal: "Youth is a generation of great opportunities." It implies social support for young people, developing young people's potential, enhancing patriotism among young people, and raising the efficiency and effectiveness of the national youth policy.



The tenth goal "The long-term political leadership of the Nur Otan Party" aims at comprehensive modernization of the activities within the Party, building national confidence, strengthening the role of the Nur Otan Party as the main institution of civic oversight in the country, ensuring the political leadership of the Nur Otan Party in the long run.