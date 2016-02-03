Nur Otan Party campaign headquarters opened doors in Mangystau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party has opened doors of its regional campaign headquarters in Mangystau region today.

Secretary of the regional maslikhat Bekmurat Zhussupov was named as its chairman.

"78 well-known public figures and members of the Nur Otan Party will serve as election agents and work at the campaign headquarters," Mr. Zhussupov told Kazinform correspondent.

There are two municipal and five district campaign headquarters of the party in the region.

Recall that snap elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats will be held in Kazakhstan on March 20.

