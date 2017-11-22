Nur Otan Party, CDU eye prospects of bilateral cooperation in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Nur Otan Party led by its Secretary Nataliya Godunova is in Berlin on the invitation of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, Kazinform reports.

As part of the two-day visit, the delegation held bilateral meetings with deputy of the European Parliament Elmar Brok, deputies of German Bundestag Manfred Grund and Tankred Schipanski and CDU Secretary for Foreign Affairs Bertil Wenger.



During the meetings, the sides discussed current state and prospects of development of parliamentary and inter-party cooperation.



Ms Godunova told the German politicians about the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan called to strengthen the role of the Kazakh Parliament. She also revealed that the Political Analysis and Strategic Research Center had been created at the Nur Otan Party last year. The party believes that cooperation with CDU within the framework of the center ‘is very promising'.



Utmost attention was paid to possible cooperation between the youth wing of the Nur Ota Party and the Young Union of Germany. The German colleagues suggested the Nur Otan Party looking into the possibility of exchanging youth groups with the support of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation with which the Party has been cooperating for many years.















