Nur Otan Party collected signatures in support of its presidential candidate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 315 thousand signatures were collected in support of the Nur Otan Party's presidential candidate, Kazinform correspondent has learned from Maulen Ashimbayev, First Deputy Chairman of the party.

"A total of about 315,000 signatures were collected all over the country through our party's grassroot organizations. (...) You know that we have 6,000 [grassroot organizations] throughout the country. They are located in every village, in large enterprises. We did not use any administrative leverage. [We used] only resources of our party. In particular, the grassroot organizations of the party helped us collect the required number of signatures," Maulen Ashimbayev told reporters after the party briefing.



He noted that all signatures were collected in the right manner, which was, in turn, confirmed by the Central Election Commission.



"We solemnly declare that all 315,000 signatures were collected in accordance with the law, in an appropriate way, using our grassroot organizations," Maulen Ashimbayev underscored.