Nur Otan Party discusses agenda of upcoming session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Board of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took place in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Aidos Ukibai, Press Secretary of the First President, tweeted that Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the session of the Board of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party. Participants focused on the agenda of the upcoming session of the Political Council of the Party scheduled to be held on March 18.