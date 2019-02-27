Nur Otan Party has become powerhouse for political and social changes: Serik Konakbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party has become the powerhouse for political and social changes in Kazakhstan, prominent Kazakh public figure Serik Konakbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"This year we mark the 20th Anniversary of the Nur Otan Party. It is a remarkable date in the history of both the party and the country. It is to be recalled, our party was created on the basis of regional campaign headquarters supporting Nursultan Nazarbayev, a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Serik Konakbayev told Kazinform correspondent.



"After the election held in January 1999, at the general meeting of the heads of regional headquarters, we made a unanimous decision to register the Otan (‘Fatherland') Democratic People's Party, which rallied around our leader, the elected president. Having created a political party, we managed to preserve the human, intellectual and technical capital developed during the electoral campaign," he said.

According to Serik Konakbayev, from then onward, having passed the stages of evolutionary transformation, the party became the powerhouse for political and social changes.



"I am confident that the Nur Otan Party will continue to be the driving force of the social development in Kazakhstan," he underlined.



Serik Konakbayev is a legendary boxer, the head of the Zhambyl regional campaign headquarters in support of presidential candidate Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1998 and 1999. He is a silver medalist of the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympics, silver medalist of the World Boxing Championships (1982), two-time World Cup winner (1979, 1981), two-time European champion (1979, 1981).