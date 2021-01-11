Nur Otan Party is clear fortrunner in parliamentary elections, preliminary results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As preliminary results show the Nur Otan Party is a clear fortrunner in parliamentary elections, held on January 10, 2021,» Central Election Commission’s secretary Sabila Mustafina told the CEC meeting, Kazinform reports.

«The Auyl People’s Democratic Party polled 5.29% of the votes, Nur Otan secured 71.09%, 3.57% of voters cast their ballots for ADAL Political Party, while 10.95% voted for Ak Zhol and 9.10% for People’s Party of Kazakhstan,» she added.