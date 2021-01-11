EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:48, 11 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party is clear fortrunner in parliamentary elections, preliminary results

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As preliminary results show the Nur Otan Party is a clear fortrunner in parliamentary elections, held on January 10, 2021,» Central Election Commission’s secretary Sabila Mustafina told the CEC meeting, Kazinform reports.

    «The Auyl People’s Democratic Party polled 5.29% of the votes, Nur Otan secured 71.09%, 3.57% of voters cast their ballots for ADAL Political Party, while 10.95% voted for Ak Zhol and 9.10% for People’s Party of Kazakhstan,» she added.


    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Political parties
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!