Nur Otan Party likely to nominate its presidential candidate in late April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party is planning to hold its congress in late April to pick its candidate for the early presidential election set to be held on 9 June 2019, Kazinform reports.

"The candidate for the snap presidential election should be nominated at the congress of the party. It is unclear when the congress will be held, but it is likely to take place in late April. We will organize the congress according to the procedure. The decision on the candidate will be made by members of the party at the congress," Aliya Buriyeva, press secretary of the Nur Otan Party told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the snap presidential election in a televised address to the nation citing the need to eliminate political uncertainty.