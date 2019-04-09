EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:54, 09 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party likely to nominate its presidential candidate in late April

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party is planning to hold its congress in late April to pick its candidate for the early presidential election set to be held on 9 June 2019, Kazinform reports.

    "The candidate for the snap presidential election should be nominated at the congress of the party. It is unclear when the congress will be held, but it is likely to take place in late April. We will organize the congress according to the procedure. The decision on the candidate will be made by members of the party at the congress," Aliya Buriyeva, press secretary of the Nur Otan Party told Kazinform correspondent.

    Earlier, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the snap presidential election in a televised address to the nation citing the need to eliminate political uncertainty.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Elections Political parties 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!