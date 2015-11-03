Nur Otan Party names head of its branch in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has been elected as chairman of the regional office of Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, 24.kz reports.

He was unanimously elected at an extraordinary meeting of the branch with the participation of deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov. At the meeting Mr. Myrzakhmetov urged his colleagues to pay attention to the problems that raise concern among the public. While in the region he also surveyed the progress of housing construction under the state program.