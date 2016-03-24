Nur Otan Party names Majilis deputies of 6th convocation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the session of the Board of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party, the Akorda press service reports.

Participants of the session discussed the results of the Nur Otan Party's participation in the snap parliamentary elections held on March 20 and seat allocation at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

At the session President Nazarbayev also set a number of goals for the party for the upcoming period and.

The list of deputies of the Majilis - lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation includes 84 people. To see the full list of new MPs, please visit Kazakh or Russian version of our website.