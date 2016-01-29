Nur Otan Party plans to nominate over 100 candidates to Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party plans to put forward 127 candidates for the posts of the Majilis deputies at the upcoming elections, the press service of the Party informs.

"Well-known politician, public figures, famous athletes and artists are among them," it was informed at the Nur Otan Party's 17th Congress today.

Thus, the Party indicates its full readiness for the election campaign.

The Congress is being held in the Palace of Independence in Astana now and is chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. More than two thousand people take part in the Congress.