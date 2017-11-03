Nur Otan Party political council session with President’s participation kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Political Council of the Nur Otan Party is holding an extended session with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The session agenda covers the results of the Party's activities in terms of political, economic, and spiritual modernization of the country that have been achieved within 10 months of 2017.

According to the Party, this year the Members of the Kazakh Parliament, who are the Party members, have headed the working groups to review 131 of 148 draft laws submitted to the Majilis of the Parliament. They initiated 8 draft laws, of which 4 were adopted, and submitted 106 recommendations for implementing such state programs as "Nurly Zher", "Nurly Zhol", "100 Specific Steps" Nation Plan, and "Rukhani Janghyru" to the Government.

Besides, the attendees will discuss the issue of making changes to the membership of the Bureau of the Party Political Council.

The meeting is attended by Kazakhstani MPs, ministers, and public figures.