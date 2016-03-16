Nur Otan Party proposes to pay more attention to employment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov delivered his speech at the televised debates prior to the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan with the participation of the political parties.

"We need to support the employment sphere, continue reforms of the economy so it would depend less on external factors under the conditions of a new reality," A. Myrzakhmetov told.

According to him, the anti-crisis measures have already been taken, and main part of them is the Nurly Zhol Program. It will ensure creation of 400 thousand jobs," A. Myrzakhmetov said.

"Besides, on the instruction of the Head of State, the Employment Road Map has been updated. It is planned to allocate KZT 100 bln for these purposes this year, which will allow to preserve 60 thousand jobs," he emphasized.

He also stressed that KZT 59 trln was attracted to the economy of the country in the form of investments over the period of Kazakhstan's independence.

"The real income of the population increased 3.5 times. The share of the small and medium-sized business increased 2.5 times over the last 10 years, and the number of employed people grew from 1 million to 3 million," he informed.

A. Myrzakhmetov informed that 28 new sectors of the processing industry had been created over the course of the first five-year stage of the industrialization program. It allowed to launch 3 thousand new productions and start producing 400 types of products.