EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party renamed into Amanat

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the 22nd Congress of the Nur Otan Party, it was decided to rename the party into Amanat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Executive Secretary of the Party Askhat Oralov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his support of the proposals regarding the transformation of the country's largest party.

    «Distinguished delegates, let's vote on the proposals put forward during today's Congress regarding the modernization of the party, including the party's modernization program, new name and logo,» said the executive secretary.

    Notably, all the delegates voted for the initiatives proposed at the Congress and adopted the relevant resolution.

    Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.



    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Amanat Party News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!