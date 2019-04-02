Nur Otan Party’s First Deputy Chairman receives Uzbek Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party intends to intensify cooperation with the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party. First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhojaev discussed the development of interparty dialogue and, on the whole, further economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform cites the party's press service.

The sides agreed to enhance inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, and implement a number of joint projects in the field of youth policy.



The development of relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan is one of the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Much of it is owed to the peculiarities of the two countries' historical development, as well as geographical proximity. International experts note that the sustainable and safe development of the entire Central Asian region depends on the level and quality of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party underlined that Uzbekistan is a truly fraternal country for Kazakhstan. According to him, the two nations have common historical and cultural roots. This makes it possible to maintain a high level of relations in the economy, politics, and other areas. Maulen Ashimbayev underscored the need to further strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and expand cooperation between the Nur Otan Party and the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party.



"We are glad that in recent years, thanks to the policy of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Merziyoyev, relations between our countries have reached a level where we can rightfully call them fraternal and strategic. There has been a good dynamics in economic cooperation. We would like to actively work along party lines, strengthen our cooperation," Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party told the diplomat about its current agenda, the results of the 18th Nur Otan Party Congress, the implementation of Program "Society. Wellbeing. 10 Goals of the Upcoming Decade" and four national projects "Halyqqa Komek" ("Aid to People"), "Auyl-Yel Besіgі" ("Village - Cradle of People"), "Qutty Meken" ("Blessed Place"), and "Baqytty Otbasy" ("Happy Family").



According to Maulen Ashimbayev, the main objective of Kazakhstan's leading political force is to maintain the continuity of the Leader of the Nation's course.



The Uzbek Ambassador also noted the historical, cultural and humanitarian aspect of relations between the two peoples. He stressed that recently there has been a considerable increase in trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



"The policy pursued by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Merziyoyev raised our strategic relationship to a fundamentally new level. This has opened a new page in our history. Their trust-based relationships have created a new architectural landscape of our cooperation in the Central Asian region," said Saidikram Niyazkhojaev.



According to the diplomat, 2018 has become a landmark year in terms of the development of interregional cooperation. 18 visits of governors of the two countries' regions were organized. As a result, the countries have signed various agreements on the development of joint ventures and new projects in the humanitarian and cultural fields.

The ambassador also noted the high level of education in Kazakhstan evidenced by the number of Uzbek students studying at local universities. Currently, over 9,000 young people have chosen educational institutions in Kazakhstan to obtain higher education.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to actively develop cooperation in the field of youth policy and strengthen inter-party dialogue not only at the central level but also at the regional one. The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan expressed confidence in the necessity of holding such meetings and maintaining contacts on an ongoing basis.