TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:21, 11 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party starts its pre-election canvassing

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party has started its pre-election canvassing, its official website reads.

    The Republican election campaign headquarters in support of candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started its work. It consists of 190 well-known Kazakhstanis. 19,500 people became the candidate's agents. The campaign's know-how is the development of TEAMQAZAQSTAN youth wing headquarters. The network of public headquarters opened the countrywide. There are 17 regional headquarters, 210 in districts.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning has started today in Kazakhstan. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Elections 2019 Presidential Election
