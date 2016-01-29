ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Azerbaijani cultural centers in Kazakhstan and member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Vidadi Salakhov believes that the strategy of Kazakhstan's future development will be adopted at the extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party today.

"The Nur Otan Party has become a nationwide political party. And I truly believe that today the extraordinary congress will make specific decisions, in other words, the strategy of Kazakhstan's future development will be adopted there," Mr. Salakhov said on the margins of the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.

He noted that ‘the decision to hold snap elections to Majilis and maslikhats of all levels is a timely one that will help bring ‘new blood' to the Kazakh Parliament'.

"Our President knows it is high time to act. In this context the extraordinary congress of the party, dissolution of the Majilis and holding of the snap parliamentary elections is the right decision. It will bring new people and new ideas on how to develop further," Mr. Salakhov added.

Earlier it was reported that the party's new election program will be adopted and the party list for the upcoming elections to the Majilis will be approved at the congress.