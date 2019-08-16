Nur Otan Party to hold extended session of Political Council on Aug 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree Friday to convoke the extended session of the Political Council of the party on August 21, Kazinform has learnt from the party.

