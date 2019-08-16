EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:34, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party to hold extended session of Political Council on Aug 21

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree Friday to convoke the extended session of the Political Council of the party on August 21, Kazinform has learnt from the party.

    «Leader of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree on the convocation of the extended session of the Political Council on August 21 with the participation of the Government, fraction of the party in the Majilis and governors of the regions,» the party tweeted.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Political parties Parties and Organizations Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!