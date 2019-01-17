Nur Otan Party to hold its 18th congress in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 18th Regular Congress of the Nur Otan Party will be held in Astana on February 27, First Deputy Chairman of the party Maulen Ashimbayev informed on social media, Kazinform reports.

"Dear friends, I would like to inform you that the 18th Regular Congress of the Nur Otan Party will take place in Astana on February 27. The respective resolution has been signed today by the Head of State, the Chairman of the party, Nursultan Nazarbayev," Ashimbayev says.

According to him, the Congress is timed to the 20th Anniversary of the Nur Otan Party.



"At the congress, we are going to consider a new 2030 Program of the party, amendments to the Party Charter, party bodies' reports, and to elect new members of the party's Political Council. I am sure that the Congress will be a key event in the year, which marks the 20th Anniversary of the Nur Otan Party, and will give a powerful boost to the further modernization of our political organization by defining the content and ideological agenda of the party for the coming years," concluded Maulen Ashimbayev.