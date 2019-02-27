EN
    14:00, 27 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Party updates its logo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party has presented its updated logo at its Jubilee Congress in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy Chairman of the Party Maueln Ashimbayev announced at the 18th Congress of the Party that given that Kazakhstan is switching over to the Latin-based script, the logo of the party should use in Latin as well.

    The updated logo of the political party will have 17 sunbeams depicting all regions, including the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Astana.

