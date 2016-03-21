Nur Otan Party wins 82% of vote in parliamentary election, Exit poll

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to exit poll, Nur Otan Party has won 82% of vote in parliamentary election, reported Yulia Kuchinskaya - director of the Institute for Democracy during a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to the results: Nur Otan won 82% of vote, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan - 7.17%, Ak Zhol - 7.22%, Birlik - 0.35%, All-National Social-Democratic Party - 1 , 21%, Auyl - 2.05%.

The survey covered 14 regions and cities of Astana and Almaty. Exit poll was conducted from 7 am to 8 pm at 750 polling stations 513 of which in urban and 237 in rural areas. Total 75 000 of voters were interviewed.

9840 polling stations including 65 abroad have been involved in the elections. The polling stations in Washington, New York and Ottawa will be closed March 21 at 6 am Astana time.