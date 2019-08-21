EN
    10:37, 21 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur Otan Political Council sitting to convene

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of the First President-Leader of the Nation Aidos Ukibay announced today’s extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «The extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council is expected to take place today under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The new goals will be set. The great changes will come,» Ukibay tweeted.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan Parties and Organizations
