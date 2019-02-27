Nur Otan's program has social focus - Zagipa Baliyeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nur Otan Party's endeavors always have a social focus, believes Majilis deputy Zagipa Baliyeva, Kazinform reports.

While talking to the journalists after the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana on Wednesday, Baliyeva said that all programs of the party have social focus.



"Traditionally the new program [announced the President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Congress] pays utmost attention to the social sphere, especially improving the living conditions of all Kazakhstanis. To see it for yourself, you can just look through the programs of the party for the past two decades," she noted.



"The Nur Otan Party has studied the social situation in the country and developed the new program. I am convinced that such endeavors as raising salaries in public sector and other initiatives can be implemented in the nearest future," Baliyeva added.