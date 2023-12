NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Arman Kyrykbayev is appointed the secretary of the Nur Otan Party, the Twitter post of 1st Deputy Chairman of the Party Baurzhan Baibek reads.

«With the advice and consent of the Party Leader, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Arman Kyrykbayev is appointed the Nur Otan Party secretary. I am confident that his working experience in the Party, central and local state bodies will help him fulfill all the tasks set,» Baibek tweeted.