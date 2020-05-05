Nur Otan sends humanitarian aid to residents of flooded Maktaaral district

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the party’s central apparatus sent more than 40 tons of humanitarian aid including food and personal hygiene products to Turkestan region, first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan party Bauyrzhan Baibek’s Instagram account reads.

It bears to remind that the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan. On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.