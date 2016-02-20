Nur Otan to hold 88,000 pre-election activities during its agitation campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nur Otan People's Democratic Party announced the start of its agitation campaign which will involve more than 60,000 people and will include as many as 88,000 activities across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Chief of the Party’s Pre-Election Headquarters Askar Myrzakhmetov, Nur Otan is ready for agitation work. “The Party has adopted its election campaign strategy and approved the schedule of organizing 88,000 events. More than 60,000 people – members of republican and regional headquarters, 57,000 authorised persons and volunteers – will join our agitation work,” he said.

He assured that Nur Otan will solve all the tasks set by the Head of State at the Party’s 17th Extraordinary Congress.

“Nur Otan is not an electoral party. We work every day and conduct a systemic work with the population,” noted Myrzakhmetov.

Recall that 107 deputies will be elected to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament at the snap parliamentary elections set for 20 March 2016. 98 of them represent political parties and 9 are nominated by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. As for local legislative authorities or maslikhats, 3,335 deputies will be elected in total. 550 of them will join regional maslikhats, 625 will be elected to municipal ones and 2,160 deputies will be elected to the maslikhats of districts.