Nur Otan wins Parliamentary Elections with 82.2% of votes and 84 seats in Majilis
"Out of 9,810,000 registered voters, 7,966,000 or 77.12% participated in the elections. Nur Otan gathered 6,183,757 votes (or 82.20%). Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan gained 540,406 votes (7.18%) . 151,285 people (2.01%) cast their votes for Auyl People's Democratic Party. The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan gathered 537,123 votes (7.14%), the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party mustered 88,813 votes (1.18%), and 21,484 people (0.29%) voted for Birlik Political Party," Chairman of the Central Election Commission K.Turgankulov said announcing the results of the elections at a sitting of the CEC today.
"Deputy's seats are distributed as following: Nur Otan gets 84 seats, Ak Zhol - 7 seats and CPPK - 7 seats," Turgankulov added.
The CEC announced also the results of election of Majilis deputies from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. "Following deputies must be regarded as elected: Sautbek Abdrakhmanov with 93.50% of votes, Vladimir Bozhko(94.58%), Natalya Zhumadildayeva (92.95%), Roman Kim (93.77%), Narine Mikaelyan (91.6%), Akhmed Muradov (91.87%), Shaimardan Nurumov (91.33%), Yury Timoshchenko ( 92.41%) and Shakir Khakazov (92.68%)," Turgankulov concluded.