TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:02, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan, 2 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Kostanay and Akmola regions as well as Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm and hail are expected in Kostanay region on June 18. Northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region.

    Chances of thunderstorm, squall, and hail will hit Akmola region on June 18. Gusts of northwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps.

    Thunderstorm and hail are forecast for the city of Nur-Sultan. Northwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

