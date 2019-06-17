Nur-Sultan, 2 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Kostanay and Akmola regions as well as Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and hail are expected in Kostanay region on June 18. Northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region.



Chances of thunderstorm, squall, and hail will hit Akmola region on June 18. Gusts of northwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps.



Thunderstorm and hail are forecast for the city of Nur-Sultan. Northwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.