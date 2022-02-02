Nur-Sultan, Almaty and 11 rgns in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 13 areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Shymkent and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the «yellow zone».

Turkestan remains in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,149 in the past 24 hours. 12,783 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.